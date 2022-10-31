Not Available

Boys of Tomorrow

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Generation Blue Films

Earning a living as a driver for rent, Kisu lives in a studio flat in the basement floor. When he feels choked up, he tries not to let go of hope by playing on the drums. Out of guilt that he might have made Jongdae sexually handicapped during their younger days, Kisu took on a role as Jongdae's guardian on top of being his friend. Jongdae's dream is to keep a revolver that can make him stronger than the small-time gangsters around town. One day Kisu's older brother shows up and leave behind his son Yohan to Kisu's care.

Cast

Choi Jae-sungMr. Kim
Lee Dong-HoYo-Han / young Jong-Dae
Park Myung-ShinJong-Dae's mother
Jung Seung-kilChief Im's underling
Kang Byeong-hwaHandshake Man
Yoo Ah-InJong-dae

