Boys on Film 12: Confession

Not Available

Confession Noun A formal statement of one s sins with repentance and desire of absolution; often intimate personal revelations. Repentance is futile. In our latest collection of gay short films we expose private lives, uncover secrets and present a choice - to conceal or to confess? Within these nine stories, a hustler spends the night with a mysterious stranger, a football player hides a secret that could threaten everything, a heartthrob returns home to rekindle a past relationship and desire pushes a 17 year old to the edge.