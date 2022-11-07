Boys On Film 5: Candy Boy

Not Available

Boys will be boys in Pascal Alex Vincent’s FAR WEST and CANDY BOY, where a farmyard and an orphanage get a gay makeover. GO GO REJECT sees Flashdance obsessive Daniel aims for the stars, as SWEAT has Holby City’s David Paisley infiltrating a bath house with unexpected results. Meanwhile, love proves to be timeless when LAST CALL unites past and present, but TWO YOUNG MEN, UT hints at an uncertain future. Looking back on the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, BLOKES focuses on the sexual awakening of a peeping Tom. Two more young boys; a confused JAMES and mute DAVID, both reach out for an experienced hand, but will they find what they are looking for?