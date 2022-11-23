Boys on Film 6: Pacific Rim

Not Available

Boys On Film goes down under to bring a fresh batch of funny and touching tales courtesy of our Aussie and Kiwi cousins, while from the USA and Hawaii to Singapore via Korea several more stories of men falling in love round out the collection. Rising stars Xavier Samuel and Callan McAuliffe put their own twist on traditional coming out fables in Craig Boreham s second contribution to the Boys On Film library, Drowning and the Berlin Film Festival Crystal Bear winner, Franswa Sharl.