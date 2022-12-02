Boys on Film Presents: Campfire

Not Available

BOYS ON FILM is proud to present the complete short film collection of Bavo Defurne (North Sea Texas), a beautiful imaginative series that reflects on different aspects of youth and sexuality: CAMPFIRE, SAINT, PARTICULARLY NOW IN SPRING, SAILOR. Defurne’s short films have wowed festival audiences all over the world and won numerous awards. His fluid directing style playfully takes reference from works of art and legendary filmmakers and creates something unique and original. The short films collected in CAMPFIRE showcase the foundation of an unusual directing talent with astonishing visual flare.