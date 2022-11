Not Available

Get ready for a rocking good time with these musical cartoons, which teach young viewers about interesting topics like learning from your elders, fiber's secret role as Mother Nature's pipe cleaner and a canary's strange but true singing ability. Created by the makers of "Schoolhouse Rock," this program also follows the news team of Dewey Decimal, Constance Reader, Page Turner and Rick Rotor as they examine the book Tom Sawyer.