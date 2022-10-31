Not Available

The Boys' Village was once a holiday home for coalminers' sons, boasting a pool, sports yards and even a chapel of its own. Not much remains of its former glory, though. Shattered glass and debris are all over the place; graffiti on the walls. There are countless trap falls and opportunities for injury. A parent's nightmare, it can be heaven on earth for a certain kind of child. It more or less is for Kevin. He has been eleven years old for quite some time now. Has it been years or decades?