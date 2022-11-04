Boys Will Be Boys, Boys Will Be Men

Not Available

In May of 1941, a group of young army volunteers is recruited in Chumpon south of Bangkok. Many high-school students apply to join the group. When the Japanese army lands at Chumpon in December, they bravely fight against the army. The film is based on the true story of how young army volunteers fought to defend their country from the Japanese Army. A misunderstanding between the two nations caused the unnecessary war to break out. This is an outstanding film depicting patriotism through innocent hearts of boys.