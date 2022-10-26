Victor works in a real estate agency in the well-known Chueca neighborhood of Madrid. He hides a terrible secret: he makes apartments available for sale by murdering the old ladies owners that live in them. Then, refurbishes and decorates the apartments to sell them to gay couples with high purchasing power. His ultimate objective is to transform Chueca into a kind of London Soho area.
|Pablo Puyol
|Víctor
|Concha Velasco
|Antonia
|Carlos Fuentes
|Rey
|Rosa Maria Sardà
|Mila
|Edu Soto
|Luis
|Mariola Fuentes
|Lola
