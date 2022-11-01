Boyy Friennd

Not Available

Home Minister Nateshan tries to molest Nandini the government servant, who files a criminal case against him (a throw-back on the Neelalohidadasan vs. Nalini Netto case?). In the mean time her son Manikuttan becomes the college champion and is scheduled to receive the trophy from the Chief Minister. As chance would have it, it is the Home Minister who turns up to give away the trophy. In the course of his speech he insults Nandini. Provoked by his words, Manikuttan assaults the minister and is arrested, but cannot be traced after that