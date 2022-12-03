Not Available

Gayatri has taken care of her son Kabir as a single mother.But cracks have developed in their relationship as Gayatri always avoids telling Kabir about his father.Kabir's only communication is his aunt Radhika.Gayatri and Radhika send Kabir to a boarding school where he is doing well in all aspects.Dhairya and Dhungya are two mischievous village boys who are sent to boarding school as the villagers want to keep them away.Kabir meets Dhairya and Dhungya and the school starts to witness changes.