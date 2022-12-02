Not Available

Naru Bondwe son of college trustee Madan Bondwe keeps of doing re admission in college and has rivalry with Juniors.Dhariya,Dhungya and Kabir are known to fight for rights of Juniors.But Kabir has now staying away from hostel as he doesn't want more trouble with seniors due to his 12th standard board exams.A grade committee is about to visit the college in the year and the principal gives a teacher Vikram Sabnis to put an end to Junior and Senior rivalry.Chitra a beautiful girls enters the college and Kabir attract towards he rand shifts back to hostel.The rivalry of Juniors and Seniors takes to a worst turn that before the grade committee's visit.Naru and Kabir selected members from both teams should loose their virginity towards a girl.And as a proof record the video failing which the looser has to leave the college.