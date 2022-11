Not Available

Recorded live at Musician's Institute, Hollywood, CA, Solos & Duets features the incredible drumming of two of today's most exciting drum artists, Terry Bozzio (Frank Zappa, Missing Persons, Steve Vai) and Chad Wackerman (Men At Work, Frank Zappa, Allan Holdsworth). Included along with the spectacular individual and duo performances are interviews as well as the drummers' note-perfect duet of Zappa's infamous "Black Page #1.