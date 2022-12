Not Available

Kastelany arrives at Luciana's house, with whom she will live from now on. Luciana is the person who will help Kastelany's first steps in prostitution. Mia prepares to go to the VJ ball with her friends. The girls go to the motorcycle taxi ride, each on a motorcycle. Dandara has a night of love with Johi, a boy she met the night before. It is the first time that Dandara is involved with a transsexual man. The scenario of the three stories is the Maré Complex.