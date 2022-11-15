Not Available

This year, Braaap Films takes a look into a new kind of back country adventure, "The Snowbike". With huge drops, neck deep powder, and some insane lines, the Timbersled Mountain Kit will be performing some maneuvers never before thought possible on snow. Braaap 13: Buried, will please every type of back country enthusiast. From the deep mountain slopes of BC, you can witness some of the year's deepest snow and death-defying avalanches, to Alaska, where you can see some new faces throwing down "AK style". We head to Aspen, the stomping grounds of the X-Games riders, with Daniel Bodin and Levi Lavallee, and feature a special tribute to Caleb and Colten Moore. Many more locations and exciting adventures await! Join us in the steep and deep, the high and dry, and get....BURIED!!!