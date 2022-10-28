Brabanconne

Not Available

The Flemish harmony Sint-Cecilia from Staaikerke and the Walloon harmony En Avant are both selected for the big European finale. The Walloon En Avant comes up with the great trumpeter Hugues. Hugues is so amazing during his solo that Willy, from the Flemish Sint-Cecilia, has to give everything he has, the highest note, the lowest note, the last note... Willy falls dead on stage. Surprising everyone, both harmonies get selected for the finale. But what will the Flemish do without their best player? Elke, the daughter of conductor Jozef, has an idea. A transfer! What works easily on a football field seems to be more difficult in the music world. The young, handsome Hugues generates a lot of emotions in the quiet village of Staaikerke. His transfer drives the conflict between En Avant and Sint-Cecilia on.