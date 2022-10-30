Not Available

On his first foray out onto London's thriving gay scene, newly single Adam meets Rocky, a handsome and mysterious drifter, with whom he shares an instant and undeniable chemistry. From the outset, Rocky is eager to reveal more of himself than Adam is ready for, and so the two maintain an uncomfortable pact of silence. As the pair grow closer, something has to give, and the truth about Rocky is explosively revealed. As the dust settles, the men are left to decide whether they can find acceptance in each other, by facing the truth about themselves.