Brace for Impact: The Chesley B. Sullenberger Story

Captain Chesley B. Sullenberger made aviation history on January 15th, 2009 when he successfully landed an Airbus A320 on the Hudson River. 155 people walked off the plane that day. In Brace for Impact, Sully boards a helicopter with our crew and flies the route again to give us his account in chilling detail. We revisit the actual plane, hear from the air traffic controllers who were on watch, meet several passengers from the flight, and board one of the NY Waterway ferries with several of their Captains who share their stories with Sully for the first time.