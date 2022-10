Not Available

"Braceros and Breadlines" presents a double feature of films by Harvey Richards about California farm workers in the early 1960's. "The Harvesters" (1960) tells the story of industrialized agriculture with rare documentary footage of bracero workers from Mexico. "Uno Veintecinco" (1962) documents the lettuce strike in the Imperial Valley of California organized by the Agricultural Workers Organizing Committee (AFL-CIO) and the United Packinghouse Workers Union.