In July 2014 the police of Pernambuco used extreme violence against the Movement Occupy Estelita. Without trying to open any channel of dialogue, the riot squad, GATI and other troops used a disproportionate amount of force for the repossession of an area from José Estelita pier, in the city of Recife. It got clear during the day that the police were there not only to carry out a lawsuit, but to try to repress a legitimate movement of civilians.