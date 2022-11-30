Not Available

Brad Paisley Life Amplified World Tour, Live at WVU is the new live concert DVD and CD from Multi-Platinum Country Artist, Brad Paisley. Straight off the wildly successful "Life Amplified World Tour", the show was shot with 20 cameras in front of over 20,000 people at West Virginia University in front of a home town crowd. Directed by award-winning director Daniel E Catullo III (Rush, Rage Against The Machine, Dave Matthews Band), Brad played an electrifying 2 hour show in the rain of all his hits.