Brad Stine is an original. Not only is this comedian an unabashed Christian and political conservative, but he's also one of the hottest comedians in America today. From his candid profile of the New Yorker, to his TV appearances on Hannity and Colmes and Paula Zahn Now, Brad Stine is going where no other Christian conservative comic has gone before, breaking new ground with his inspiring in-your-face style that is seen full force with his latest album, Brad Stine...Tolerate This! Most contemporary comedy is from the left, Brad Stine is comedy for the OTHER half of America!