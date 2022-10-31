Brahmalokam to Yamalokam via Bhulokam

Not Available

In Brahmalokam, Brahma (Rajendra Prasad) has a small tiff with Saraswathi Devi (Kalyani) and he decrees that marriage has to be followed by death. In Bhulokam, Sreenu (Sivaji) a happy go lucky struggling to pass his degree chances upon Swetha (Sonia) and it is love at first sight. Meanwhile, Sreenus friend Sobhan Babu (Venu Madhav) does a penance to Brahma and wins his heart. Brahma gives a pot to Sobhan Babu and tells him to drink it, that will give the power to read anyones fate. However, a situation happens and Sreenu ends up drinking it. In no time, his life falls in place, he wins the heart of Swetha. However, Brahma realizes that this boon is causing trouble to the law of nature. He along with Yama (Jayaprakash Reddy) and Chitragupta (AVS) come to Bhulokam to retake the powers. Whether they are successful or not forms the rest of the story.