2016

Brahman Naman

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 24th, 2016

Studio

Riley Productions

Being a teenage virgin in Bangalore, India, during the 1980s was not for the faint-hearted. If you were a quiz nerd on top of that, forget about it. Naman, a young quizard who is determined not to sleep alone, leads his hopelessly nerdy high school friends on a trip to Calcutta with their eyes on a major college quiz prize. Young, smart, and full of heart, the trio are determined to win, but they’re just as determined to lose their virginity in the process.

Cast

Shashank AroraNaman
Sid MallyaRonnie
Denzil SmithBernie
Tanmay DhananiaAjay
Anula Navlekar
Shataf Figar

