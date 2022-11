Not Available

The story is based on the life of Vishvamitra, who is one of the most venerated sages of ancient times in India. At last, Vishwamitra penance power reaches to heights of Himalayas where he utilizes it to the welfare of the universe by preaching great Gayatri Mantra and the movie ends Vishwamitra becoming one among the stars of the universe at Saptarishi Mandalam