Brahmastram is action oriented movie in which, Jagapathi Babu works as a human attack bomb for a powerful mobster Rudra (Ashish Vidyarthi). When Rudra and his henchmen go on their usual collection runs, they bring Bangaram (Jagapathi Babu), who has been trained since he was a child to fight to kill. When Rudra takes off the Mangalasutra tied to his right hand, off goes Bangaram like a raging bull, an unstoppable machine using the only weapon he knows: his body. He also uses him to make money by entering him in an underground fight club where the winner is the one who survives. But, when a turf war ends up in a bloody carnage.Bangaram escapes and is taken in by a kind family consisting of blind piano tuner Vasudev (Kalabhavan Mani) and his teenage stepdaughter Gayathri (Neha Oberoi). Slowly, they teach Bangaram how to be a real person. How to behave and act in the civil society.