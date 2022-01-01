Not Available

Brahmotsavam is an upcoming Indian drama film written and directed by Srikanth Addala which is simultaneously being shot in Telugu and Tamil languages. Produced by Prasad V Potluri under the banner PVP cinema, it features Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Pranitha Subhash in the lead roles. Mickey J. Meyer composes the film's music while R. Rathnavelu and A. Sreekar Prasad handle the film's cinematography and editing respectively. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on 29 April 2016.