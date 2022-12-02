Brahms and Goat's Milk

Not Available

“Vestards is a God, a God of pianists! The power of his energy is unbelievable!” – after a concert said a fan of Vestards her eyes shining in excitement. Where does the internationally acclaimed pianist Vestards imkus find the source of the divine energy he is so generously offering to his audiences? We are looking for the answers following Vestards for four years and catching a glimpse of his love for nature and life in his remote countryside home in four different seasons. We also observe him at concerts and rehearsals in Riga, Berlin, Madona, Barcelona, Liepāja, London and Bilbao – not pointing out the geography of destinations but documenting the pianist’s absolute devotion for music.