Brilliant conductor Andre Previn leads the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in a stirring performance of Brahms's "Symphony No. 4." As part of the recorded series Sounds Magnificent: The Story of the Symphony, Previn introduces the Brahms piece before offering historical background by discussing the composer's fascinating life. Other installments in the series include works by composers such as Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven.