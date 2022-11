Not Available

Fideo and Panta are two teenage rascals and thieves who dream of traveling to "the promised land", the United States. Rambling between good and evil, roc and tango, this is an action story turned romance when the two youngsters fall in love innocently, but face life with extraordinary maturity. Moving between haunting love scenes beneath starry skies and police chases, watch out…while these two might plan to steal your car radio, they will definitely steal your heart.