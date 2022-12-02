Brain Is Better Than Brawn

Not Available

This documentary deals with the stories, achievements and difficulties of women boxers and footballers. Their stories are told from the point of view of their daily lives where sport, family live and relationships intermingle in a complex and often contradictory whole. All these women share the desire to triumph in sports normally considered to be men´s sports. Some of them pursue their dream while working at other jobs such as driving taxis, selling tacos or being lawyers. They are not women victims, trapped in the family or in marriage; for the simple reason that they are still fighting, they have not accepted defeat. This documentary looks at the feminine aspect of these sports and the unfairness that there is.