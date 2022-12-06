Not Available

BRAIN MATTERS reveals that learning begins way before children go to school and that it’s the experiences children are exposed to that determine their chances for future success. Everyday situations such as play, relationships, language and nutrition are examined with a fresh scientific approach, aiming at a set of brain boosting skills and activities that can provide every child with the opportunity to thrive. Through interviews with cutting edge researchers, scientists, economists, families and educators, BRAIN MATTERS explores the so called “miracle years”, a critical period of our lives that no one remembers, in a profound new way – emphasizing how the first few years are the greatest opportunity we have to give children the best start in life.