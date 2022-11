Not Available

Finally, a DVD with attitude! Hear and see the Primus drummer break down go-go, funk patterns, the ostinato and the up-down technique in Brain's contemporary and alternative way. This DVD is not only educational, but entertaining as well. Suitable for all levels of playing. DVD special features include a photo gallery, additional video footage (outtakes, village video, influences, the Buckethead dance, Q/A), an interactive drumset, and printable lessons from Brain.