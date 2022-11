Not Available

Children explore the world through their sense of smell in this educational program that asks, "What do noses know?" Among other lessons, Nusi Nose, the Sense Gang and the Braincandy Kids teach youngsters how their noses can sniff out danger. Designed for children aged 6 months to 4 years, the award-winning 5 Senses series is packed with age-appropriate, sensory-based fun that encourages interaction, critical thinking and creativity.