Brainscan Aku Dan Topi Ajaib

The tale begins when Dr. Suzana, under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Taib Siron, created a machine named BS21 which is capable of reading people's minds. The machine would be very much useful for millitary use but would be very deadly if it were to fall in the wrong hands. The most feared incident happened when Cat and his sidekick Kupan stole BS21 from Dr. Suzana's lab. One of the eyewitness who saw the incident was Hashim a security guard at the lab. Another thing that they don't know about the machine is that it is also capable of granting wishes those who use the machine.