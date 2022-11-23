Not Available

Brainstorm: Between Shores is a story of a cult Latvian band that have been together since childhood and as a band grown over 25 years alongside the country’s history. The documentary reveals how the music group was and is influenced by the changing political and economical environment. Brainstorm is the most known group in the eastern Europe singing in Latvian, English and Russian. It is a film about the music, the freedom and the refusal to be isolated, the urge of unity in the face of conflicts and the joy spread by four true friends that have been together almost all their lifetime.