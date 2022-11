Not Available

Lupo writer Rina meets a woman named Kiriko during a report on the project "That Victim is Now." Eight years ago, Kiriko, a high school student, had a three-year history of confinement and insult to Tamaki, a criminal offender. At that time, a man seduced by an unidentified woman was stabbed one after another with an ice pick, which shook the world. As Rina continued, she suspected that Kiriko would be a continuous stab...