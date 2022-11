Not Available

Star and Brandon, estranged brother and sister, are brought together after their mother's recent death and her absurd final request to dispose of her ashes in the body of a whale. With no choice or face losing their much-needed inheritance - they embark on a road trip to San Antonio, Texas where they not only encounter adventure, but also encounter each other. Braking For Whales stars Tom Felton, Tammin Sursok, Wendi Mclendon-Covey, David Koechner, and Austin Swift.