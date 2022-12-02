Not Available

Bram Van Velde in his workshop then in his Grimaud garden in the company of a friend and during a walk in Paris in the snow, talking about his life and painting. Showing little interest for the Real, he makes an effort toward the invisible. He pays homage to his mother who lived with her children in the greatest poverty, talks of his meeting with Samuel Beckett and says that starting a painting is a great adventure. This portrait of Bram Van Velde (born in Holland in 1895) is illustrated by his drawings and watercolours.