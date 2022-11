Not Available

Raama, who is a devotee of Lord Venkateswara, denounces worldly pleasures including his soon-to-be-bride and maradalu Bhavani and ends up at Tirumala. He decides to change the face of Tirumala by turning it into ‘Kaliyuga Vaikuntham’ both for pilgrims and the deity with the help of Krishnamma. His endeavours to do so, the hurdles and his encounters with the Lord himself is the story.