BRANCUSI FROM ETERNITY

3 stories, 3 characters and 3 periods of time are at the center of the film. The main story is about Brancusi's mature period, following his arrival in Paris, during his friendship with Modigliani and his relationship with Martha, his favorite model. The second story is about a Fine Arts student. Due to the massive criticism of some Romanian Academy members, who didn't recognize Brancusi's work first, he wanted to leave Romania and sent to prison for 13 years. After he's released the value of Brancusi's work has changed in Romania and now the former security forces him to forge some of Brancusi's works. The third story has at its center a great scholar who lived in Tibet in the XII century. He is the link between sculptor and forger, a link between their destinies