Brand of the Devil

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Alexander-Stern Productions

Jolley is the leader of the Devil's Brand gang of rustlers. When Molly Dawson sends for the Texas Rangers, Tex, Jim, and Panhandle arrive pretending not to know each other. But eventually their identities become known and they are captured by the gang. - IMDb

Cast

Dave O'BrienTex Wyatt (as Dave 'Tex' O'Brien)
Guy WilkersonPanhandle Perkins
I. Stanford JolleyJack Varno
Charles KingHenchman Bucko Lynn (as Charles King Jr.)
Reed HowesHenchman Duke
Budd BusterHenry Wilburn

