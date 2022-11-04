Brand of the Devil

Jolley is the leader of the Devil's Brand gang of rustlers. When Molly Dawson sends for the Texas Rangers, Tex, Jim, and Panhandle arrive pretending not to know each other. But eventually their identities become known and they are captured by the gang. - IMDb
|Dave O'Brien
|Tex Wyatt (as Dave 'Tex' O'Brien)
|Guy Wilkerson
|Panhandle Perkins
|I. Stanford Jolley
|Jack Varno
|Charles King
|Henchman Bucko Lynn (as Charles King Jr.)
|Reed Howes
|Henchman Duke
|Budd Buster
|Henry Wilburn
