Branford Marsalis' extended performance of "A Love Supreme" provides his audience with 49 minutes of continuous improvisation. Memorable to all dedicated jazz listeners, John Coltrane's repeated theme occupies the quartet's focus throughout this heartfelt celebration. Marsalis revs it up. He reaches deep inside himself to communicate with the jazz spirits. Cascading furiously and swinging hard through most of the suite, he explores the intensity that Coltrane espoused.