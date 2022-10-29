Brasil Bam Bam Bam: The Story of Sonzeira

Not Available

At a time when corruption and football are top of everyone's minds, Brazil Bam Bam Bam; The story of Sonzeira will take you on a journey to the heart of what really made Brazil famous. From Bossa to Samba to Batucada to Baile Funk, Rio's sounds have enchanted audiences worldwide since the 1950s. This year, Gilles Peterson, BBC Broadcaster, Record Collector, DJ and supporter of Brazilian music for the last 25 years, has realised a lifetime ambition, traveling to Rio to create the Super-group Sonzeira and record the seminal album 'Brasil Bam Bam Bam'. This film tells the story of that journey. Featuring Seu Jorge, Elza Soares, Wilson Das Neves, Ed Motta, Marcos Valle