Brats

  • Documentary

Director

Andrew McCarthy

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Network Entertainment

In the 1980s, Andrew McCarthy was part of a young generation of actors who were set to take over Hollywood after a string of successful teen movies. However, when the New York magazine cover story in 1985 dubs them the Brat Pack, stars in the making suddenly find themselves losing control over the trajectory of their careers. Now, almost forty years later, McCarthy looks to reconnect with peers and co-stars — Emilio Estevez, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson, Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, and Demi Moore — so that together they can reflect on their respective legacies.

Cast

Andrew McCarthySelf
Rob LoweSelf
Demi MooreSelf
Jon CryerSelf
Ally SheedySelf
Emilio EstevezSelf

