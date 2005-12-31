2005

Bratz: Genie Magic

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2005

Studio

Not Available

When the trendy Bratz girls -- known individually as Yasmin, Cloe, Jade and Sasha -- make friends with a teenage genie named Katia, they can't believe their luck. (And they just love her Arabian flair!) But before they can start drawing up their wish lists, they learn the truth about Katia's past and get pulled into a major adventure. This fashion-forward animated tale is based on the popular line of style-setting dolls.

Cast

Soleil Moon Frye
Tia Mowry
Olivia Hack
Kaley CuocoKirstee (voice)
Lacey Chabert

Images