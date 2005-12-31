Bratz: Genie Magic

2005

When the trendy Bratz girls -- known individually as Yasmin, Cloe, Jade and Sasha -- make friends with a teenage genie named Katia, they can't believe their luck. (And they just love her Arabian flair!) But before they can start drawing up their wish lists, they learn the truth about Katia's past and get pulled into a major adventure. This fashion-forward animated tale is based on the popular line of style-setting dolls.