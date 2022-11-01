Bratz Girlz Really Rock

Not Available

Bratz singing and dancing in their first musical ever! Lights, camera, action! Bratz go into the spotlight when they come to Camp Starshine, where acting and dancing makes you a star! When they discover that familiarization training prior to having fun, they decide to make the site more fun. Even the most serious ballet dancer Anna discovers that keep up with the Bratz, the girls really rock! But everything to a head when it announced that the winner of the camp's big talent show will be the star in a Hollywood movie. All will then try to win the star-shine on their own behalf. It is time for Cloe, Jade, Sasha and Yasmin to prove that competition can never outperform real friendship! Come along to the camp where music, dance and fun really rock!