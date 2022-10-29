Bratz Go to Paris: The Movie

Not Available

The girls with a passion for fashion hit the runways of Paris in this super-secret super-sweet spy spectacular! When someone starts mysteriously poisoning the most popular models in Paris, Cloe, Yasmin, Jade and Sasha are recruited to go undercover in the City of Lights as supermodels to find the evil mastermind! But will the girls be able to discover the secret before one of them is the next target? There is no mystery that the Bratz cannot solve when they work together!