Not Available

Join the Bratz as Yasmin, Cloe, Sasha and Jade come together to help others in these sweet, charmed adventures! From lending a sympathetic ear, pitching in to help their school, or doing good deeds for those in need, the Bratz discover that everyone can always use a helping hand! Get ready for some good vibes and good times in these featured episodes – “Bratz vs. Brats,” “Inner Beauty Queens,” “The Chronicles of Karma,” and “A Sporting Chance.”