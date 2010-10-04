Bratz: Pampered Petz

2010

When Lola, a friend of the Bratz Girlz, is faced with eviction for harboring animals that she has rescued, the Bratz must combine their brainpower and talent to save them. The result is a hot rhythm benefit concert staged with the intent to find homes for all of Lola's adorable Petz. To assure their success, the Girlz accessorize and bling-out the Petz in true Bratz style.